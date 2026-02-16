Two men attempt self-immolation at Kanpur Collectorate over land dispute

Two men tried to immolate themselves at the Kanpur collectorate on Monday, alleging persistent administrative neglect in resolving a long-standing land dispute. The attempt was thwarted by vigilant security personnel, who restrained them after they poured diesel on themselves. Eyewitnesses said they suddenly pulled out bottles of fuel and began pouring it over themselves, triggering panic among litigants and officials at the site. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The men, identified as Padam Singh and Moti Singh—resident of Naubasta’s Awas Vikas colony and originally from Maitha in Kanpur Dehat—arrived at the premises around 11 am. Eyewitnesses said they suddenly pulled out bottles of fuel and began pouring it over themselves, triggering panic among litigants and officials at the site.

The duo alleged that local strongmen had illegally encroached on their land in Naubasta. Despite submitting repeated petitions to senior district officials and lodging multiple complaints on the chief minister’s Jan Sunwai portal, they claimed their appeals went unheard.

“We have been running from pillar to post. When the administration turns a blind eye to the mafia, what choice does a common man have?” one of the men reportedly shouted before being taken away by the police.

Confirming the incident, police officials stated that the two men are currently in custody. “We are questioning them to verify the facts of the property dispute. Their previous complaints are being traced to determine where any lapse may have occurred at the local police station level,” a senior officer stated.