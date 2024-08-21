Two minor boys drown in drain while shooting reels in Pratapgarh

Two minor boys shooting reels inside a swelled drain in Sangipur area of Pratapgarh drowned on Monday. Police and other rescue teams launched a search for the boys, but to no avail. Their bodies were found on Tuesday. (Pic for representation)

The victims have been identified as Dhiraj, 12, and Magan, 14.

As per reports, resident of Rajmatipur village Jagesar Verma’s son Shailesh, 17, twins Magan and Gagan, 14, Ramchandra Gupta’s son Dhiraj, 12, and Rajesh Verma’s son Shubham, 12, shot videos and posted them on YouTube.

On Monday morning, they reached Mattan drain at Muraini village around two kilometres from their home. Shailesh started shooting videos while the others went inside the water. Dhiraj and Gagan had tied their hands with a sari, and they started drowning.

Magan and Rajesh came out of the water when they sensed danger while Shubham jumped into the water to save the two boys. He too had to come out of the water due to rapid current. Locals rushed to the spot on hearing their cries. Police reached the spot with firefighters and divers were engaged to search for the boys, but they could not be found. On Tuesday morning, the bodies of the two boys were found a few hundred metres away from the spot.