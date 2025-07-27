Two minor cousins raped at gunpoint in Muzaffarnagar

In Muzaffarnagar district, two minor cousin sisters, both aged 15, were allegedly raped at gunpoint by two youths from their village on July 24. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

The accused, identified as Pradeep Kumar alias Babu (20) and Gaurav (21), reportedly lured the victims with threats, took them to a pig farm in a jungle area outside the village, and assaulted them before fleeing.

After registering an FIR on Saturday, the police have launched a manhunt, forming two teams to apprehend the perpetrators, while the victims were taken for medical examinations.

According to police, the two sisters, who were acquainted with the accused, received a threatening phone call from one of the perpetrators around 10:30 PM on July 24. The caller allegedly warned that their parents would be killed if they did not comply and meet him.

Frightened, the girls went to the designated location, where the accused took them to an isolated pig farm in a jungle area outside the village. There, brandishing a firearm, the accused threatened the girls, ordering them to lie down or face being shot. Pradeep allegedly assaulted one sister, while Gaurav assaulted the other, committing the heinous crime at gunpoint.

After the assault, the accused abandoned the traumatised girls in the jungle, threatening to kill their entire families if they reported the incident to the police. The sisters were later found wandering in a distressed state on a road late at night by a police patrol, who brought them to the Budhana police station.

Upon receiving information, the victims’ family members rushed to the station, where the girls recounted the harrowing ordeal.

The father of one of the victims shared the family’s anguish, stating, “When the girls didn’t return home for a long time, we started searching for them and informed Dial-112, but we found no trace. Around 1:30 AM, the police called us, saying the girls were at the station and asked us to come and take them.” At the station, the sisters narrated the details of the gang-rape, prompting the family to file a written complaint.

Based on the complaint, the Budhana police registered a first information report (FIR) against Pradeep and Gaurav under BNS Sections 70(2) (gangrape), 137(2) (kidnaping) and section 5G/6 of the POCSO act.

DSP Gajendra Pal Singh confirmed that a case has been filed, and the police have obtained the mobile numbers of the accused, both residents of the same village. “Two teams have been formed to apprehend the accused, and we are actively pursuing them,” Singh said.

Medical examinations of the victims have been conducted to gather evidence and ensure their well-being, the officer said.