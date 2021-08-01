Two more killed in rain related incidents in Himachal

Two people were killed as the landslides and heavy rains continued to batter Himachal Pradesh.

In Chamba, a man was killed after the JCB was hit by a landslide. The deceased identified as Keshav Ram was operating the JCB and was on his way to restore a blocked road.

Meanwhile in Kinnaur, one person drowned.

No trace of missing persons in Lahaul-Spiti & Kullu

There is still no trace of three people who went missing in a flood in Tozing Nullah near Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district on June 28.

The rescuers have now pressed sniffer dogs into the rescue operation. Twelve people were swept away when a cloudburst triggered flashflood in Tozing Nullah of which bodies of seven people were discovered and two injured were rescued.

In Kullu too, rescuers could not find the bodies of four who were swept away in Brahm Ganga rivulet.

Meanwhile, helicopter sorties could not be held for the second consecutive day to evacuate tourists stranded in Udaipur subdivision of the district.

As many as 241 people were stranded in Udaipur, Trilokinath, Thirot and Pattan. On Friday, about 150 were rescued.

Tribal development minister Ram Lal Markanda, who is supervising the rescue operation, said it will take about 20-25 days to restore all roads. He said footbridges have been set up to rescue stranded people.

He said a zip line has been set up by the mechanical wing of PWD and Mountaineering Institute at Shansha Nala to evacuate the stranded people.

Schools closed till Aug 9

Schools in Lahaul and Udaipur subdivisions of Lahaul-Spiti district will remain closed till August 9. The decision was taken by the district administration in wake of the prevailing bad weather condition.

Deputy commissioner Neeraj Kumar said schools were to reopen for Class 10, 11 and 12 on Monday but due to weather conditions in the district, it would not be wise to open schools in two the worst-hit subdivisions.

Meanwhile, traffic was also disrupted on two national highways due to landslips.

The Chandigarh-Manali higway remained closed for traffic for about five hours after a landslide near Pandoh early morning. The highway was restored in the afternoon.

In Kullu, National Highway 303 remained closed for over three hours.