Two more records set at Mahakumbh-2025

Divya Jyoti Ved Mandir (DJVM), an initiative of Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan, has set a record and earned a place in the Asia and India Book of Records at the ongoing Mahakumbh-2025. The records being set at the sector-9 campsite of Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan in mela area. (HT)

These records acknowledge the 33-day non-stop Rudri Path recitation by Brahmgyani Vedic scholars of DJVM. Also, the largest Rudri Path relay record of 2,642,409 mantras was set by the Vedic scholars.

The chanting began on January 14 at 3am and concluded on February 16 at 4am. During this period, a total of 566 Brahmgyani Vedic scholars recited the Rudra Ashtadhyayi Samhita (Rudri Path) from the Shukla Yajurveda 11,151 times, totalling 2,642,409 mantras for a total of 794 hours. All the scholars who participated are disciples of Divya Guru Ashutosh Maharaj, who had gathered at the Sector-9 campsite of the Sansthan in mela area.

Official Adjudicator of Asia and India Book of Records Pramil Dwivedi presented the certificate to the president of the Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan, Swami Adityanand, and the secretary, Swami Narendranand.

Dwivedi said, “The initiative taken by Sansthan in Vedic chanting is commendable. Divya Jyoti Ved Mandir has now been officially honoured with two records. The pure Sanskrit pronunciation and selfless spirit with which these Vedic scholars have set this extraordinary, historic record is truly remarkable. I am confident that this will play a leading role in nurturing and promoting Indian Vedic culture.”

Sadhvi Deepa Bharti, in-charge of Divya Jyoti Ved Mandir, said, “The Sansthan takes pride in being the first spiritual organisation to undertake such an extraordinary initiative, a feat never witnessed in history. However, this achievement is not just about setting records; our ultimate goal is to awaken a sense of peace and unity in every heart through Vedic chanting.”