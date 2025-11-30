The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday picked up two people for interrogation in connection with cyber fraud, fake currency and money laundering cases from separate villages after simultaneous raids at three locations in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Sunday. Two people picked up for interrogation by NIA after raids at three locations in East Champaran

Sharing the details about the raids, Chakia’s sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Santosh Singh said the man, identified as Dhiraj Tiwari who hails from Nepal, was picked up for interrogation from Koyala Belwa village which falls under Chakia police station area of the district.

“Tiwari is being interrogated by the NIA. Apart from fraudulently obtaining Adhaar card and residential certificates, a huge transaction of money through the account of his wife who died seven years back has been found,” the sub divisional police officer said.

A resident of Nepal, Dhiraj Tiwari was married to Priyanka Kumari, daughter of one Narayan Pathak of Koyala Belwa village in the Chakia block of East Champaran in 2012. After his wife Priyanka died in 2018, Tiwari tied the nuptial chord with her wife’s sister, but continued transactions running into crore through her deceased wife’s account, said officials familiar with the matter.

Earlier, a ten-member NIA team raided Narayan Pathak’s house at Koyala Belwa village, and searched the house and cellphone of the other members. Later, Dhiraj Tiwari was taken to Chakia police station and grilled after four hours of operation in the village which started at 4.40am in coordination with local police. “Dhiraj Tiwari who was working in Dubai was a regular visitor to his in-law’s house,” said an official.

However, separate teams of NIA raided the house of Jitendra Sahani at Uchidih and Badari Sahani’s house at Aarara village under Harpur and Adapur police station respectively in Raxaul sub division in a crackdown on cyber fraud, circulation of fake currency and money laundering case, confirmed Manish Anand, sub divisional police officer (SDPO), Raxaul.

“After the raid Jitendra Sahani was picked up for interrogation by NIA sleuths,” said a police officer, who asked not to be named.