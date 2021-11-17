Two shot dead in Tarn Taran over monetary dispute

TARN TARAN Two men were shot dead, while their third friend was critically injured near Sarhali Chungi in Patti City over a monetary dispute on Wednesday about 5pm, police said. The crime happened just 500m near the Patti City police station, but the accused have now been arrested.

Those dead are Jagdeep Singh, alias Manna, and Anmol Singh, alias Maula, of Patti City, while the injured is Gursewak Singh of Paringri village. Gursewak is critical has been rushed to a private hospital in Amritsar. The victims were close associate of Tarn Taran district youth Congress president Harman Sekhon.

Jagdeep, Anmol and Gursewak were good friends and had been called to the Sarhali Chungi over mobile; they were on a Maruti Swift. The accused were in a car and opened indiscriminate firing on the trio, who were rushed to a private hospital in Patti, but two of them were declared brought dead.

SSP Harwinder Singh Virk, along with other senior officials, reached the spot and started investigation. The SSP said they have identified two accused, Lakhbir Singh and Vinodh, alias Gattu Bahman. He added that both of them had been arrested and two pistols had been recovered.

“Our preliminary investigation has suggested that the victims had fixed the time to sort out a dispute of ₹2.5 lakh with the accused. The meeting turned into angry brawl, and shots were fired.”

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempted murder) of the IPC relevant Sections of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at Patti City police station.