 Two smugglers from Punjab arrested with 1,317 kg cannabis at Assam-Tripura border - Hindustan Times
Two smugglers from Punjab arrested with 1,317 kg cannabis at Assam-Tripura border

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Mar 06, 2024 04:27 PM IST

The Assam police in a special operation on Tuesday seized 1,317 kg of cannabis from the Assam-Tripura state border checkpoint near Karimganj district, and arrested two smugglers hailing from Punjab, officials said.

Security personnel with the seized cannabis consignment and the smugglers. (Sourced image,)
Security personnel with the seized cannabis consignment and the smugglers. (Sourced image,)

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the information on X and wrote, “Based on reliable inputs, a vehicle was intercepted at Churaibari check point by the Karimganj Police and 439 packets containing 1,317 kg of ganja (cannabis) were recovered.”

Officials of Karimganj Police said the vehicle, carrying rubber sheets, was coming from Agartala and was headed towards Haryana. “The packets of cannabis were kept under the rubber sheets,” police said.

According to the Churaibari checkpost in-charge Prabab Mili, the vehicle was stopped at the checkpoint around 3pm on Monday.

“We verified the seized products by experts, and they confirmed that it was cannabis,” officials said.

The two arrested persons have been identified as Balveer Singh and Vijay Kumar, both residents of Punjab and drivers by profession.

The vehicle crossed several checkpoints in Tripura before reaching the state border. “We received the information and managed to seize the consignment,” police said.

According to officials, the cost of these seized cannabis is pegged to be more than 3 crores in the narcotics market. “This is one of the largest seizures at Churaibari this year. In the past, larger amounts were seized,” the police said.

A case under several sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act has been registered against the drivers and they have been produced before a court on Wednesday.

