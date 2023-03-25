Home / Cities / Others / Two staffers held for allegedly assaulting female Russian tourist in Goa hotel

Two staffers held for allegedly assaulting female Russian tourist in Goa hotel

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 25, 2023 08:30 PM IST

Police said that after registering a first information report (FIR), based on the complaint filed by the victim, they questioned the hotel staff and arrested a waiter and another man employed there as an electrician

Two staffers of a hotel at Morjim in North Goa were arrested on Saturday for allegedly assaulting a Russian tourist in her room after an attempted robbery went awry, police said.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Russian tourist Aigul Davletianova, in her complaint to the police filed on Friday, alleged that two unknown men entered her hotel room when she was sleeping.

As she woke up, one of them held her while the other capped her mouth causing her injuries.

Also Read: Goa tourist attack: Argument over smoking led to assault with swords, knives

Police said that after registering a first information report (FIR), based on the complaint filed by the victim, they questioned the hotel staff and arrested a waiter and another man employed there as an electrician.

“During the investigation, all the staff working at Grand Inn Hotel, Morjim, were rounded up and after meticulous interrogation, suspects Abinash Goria, 29, working as a waiter and Mohammed Khan, 26, working as an electrician in the hotel, confessed to the crime. Both have been arrested,” North Goa superintendent of police (SP) Nidhin Valsan said.

The tourist has received minor injuries, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out