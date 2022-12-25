Two-day AMU annual flower show ends

Vice Chancellor (VC) Lodge and Gulistan-e-Syed teams bagged three trophies each on the concluding day of the two-day annual ‘Chrysanthemum, Coleus and Rose Show-2022’ of the department of land and gardens, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Sunday. Display of various cut flowers and roses added lustre to the event.

The VC Lodge team won ‘Mrs Saleha Farooqui Running Cup for the Queen of the Show’, ‘Mr BH Hashmi Running Cup for the Best Double Chrysanthemum’ and ‘Safdar Abbas (ASIM) Memorial Running Cup for the Best Exhibit in Class-G’. On the other hand, the Gulistan-e-Syed claimed the ‘Vice Chancellor Running Cup for the King of the Show’ and the ‘Prof Suhail Ahmad Running Cup for the Highest Points in the Chrysanthemum and Rose Show’.

The Gulistan-e-Syed also shared the ‘Ansuman Bansal Running Cup for the Best Single Variety of Chrysanthemum’ with the Commandant 104 RAF team. Meanwhile, the Pro Vice Chancellor (PVC) Lodge team lifted ‘Mr Tahir Hussain (Mamma) Running Cup for the Best Coleus’ and Mohd Mustaqeem was declared the winner of the ‘Prof B A Khan Running Cup for the Best Rose’.

“The incredible display of so many flowers of every description grown to perfection in the annual Chrysanthemum, Coleus and Rose show mesmerised the visitors,” said AMU Pro VC Prof Mohammad Gulrez who attended the prize distribution ceremony as the chief guest.

“A total of 143 prizes, including 44 first, 52 second and 47 consolation prizes, were given in the concluding ceremony of the flower show,” said Prof Zaki Anwar Siddiqui, member-in-charge, department of land and gardens.