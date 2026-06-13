Kochi, Higher Education Minister Roji M John on Saturday said the government was making efforts to resolve the long-pending land dispute at Pariyathukavu in Ernakulam district amicably before June 16, the deadline set by the Kerala High Court. UDF govt working to resolve Pariyathukavu land dispute before June 16 HC deadline: Kerala minister

Seven Dalit families are facing eviction from Pariyathukavu, near Kizhakkambalam, following a court verdict.

"Efforts are continuing, and we hope that the issue will be resolved before June 16. Discussions are underway in this regard," he told reporters.

The minister said the government was trying to arrive at an amicable settlement of the dispute.

"This is a case that has been going on for nearly 40 years. At no stage during this period did any previous government intervene, hold discussions, or make a serious effort to find a fair solution to the dispute," he said.

John said that over the last 10 years, in connection with the implementation of court orders in the case, the police had visited the area numerous times - around 14 times - for eviction-related proceedings.

"Even on those occasions, no government took up the issue at the official level or initiated discussions to resolve it. There was not even an attempt to bring both sides together and work out a mutually acceptable settlement," he said.

The minister said the UDF government was making every possible effort to resolve the issue.

"We have held discussions and are pursuing the matter with the sincere intention of resolving it. We are prepared to go as far as necessary to achieve a settlement, and we are proceeding with that objective in mind," he said.

A meeting convened to resolve the land dispute was postponed without a new date being set.

The seven Dalit families have been residing on 2.69 acres of land, and a court ordered their eviction following a private litigation.

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