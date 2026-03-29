Udupi , Five people were arrested in this district for allegedly attempting to run over police personnel in two separate incidents and for their suspected involvement in an organised cricket betting racket, police said on Sunday. Udupi: Five arrested for attempting to run over police, linked to organised cricket betting racket

The arrests follow incidents reported from Karkala and Shirva on March 27.

According to police, the first incident occurred near Hanchikatte in Kasaba village of Karkala taluk when a team led by Sub-Inspector Prasanna M S of Karkala Rural police station signalled a black SUV to stop.

Instead of halting, the occupants allegedly drove the vehicle towards the officers with the intent to run them over before fleeing the scene.

A case of attempt to murder and obstruction of government duty was registered at the Karkala City police station.

Later, the same vehicle was intercepted near Padavu in Shirva. The occupants allegedly pointed a gun at police from the vehicle window. The SUV was eventually stopped with the help of a Head Constable, and the suspects were taken into custody for questioning.

The arrested have been identified as Sudarshan Shetty of Nada village, Kundapur; Kartavya Shetty of Heruru village, Kundapur; Arun Shetty of Mooduru village, Byndoor taluk; Tejas of Belanje village, Hebri taluk; and Prajwal Shetty of Shiruru village, Byndoor taluk.

During interrogation, police said the accused were part of a larger betting network allegedly involved in luring people with promises of high returns through cricket betting, then cheating them. The group is also suspected of running illegal gambling operations linked to ongoing cricket matches.

Cases have been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for attempt to murder, obstruction of duty, and rioting, as well as provisions of the Public Gambling Act at Karkala and Shirva police stations.

The arrested were produced in a local court after medical examination, Udupi District Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar told PTI.

Further investigation is underway to trace other members of the racket.

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