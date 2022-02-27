Ukraine crisis:Stranded at Romania border, Indian students seek evacuation
Fifty Indian students including 15 women, fleeing war torn Ukraine, are stranded at the Romania border for over twenty hours now.
These students had arrived in a bus till the Romania border from where they had hoped to enter the country and subsequently board a flight to India. Romania is Ukraine’s neighbour.
The fifty stranded students include Mohd Afsar from Saharanpur in western UP. All of them were pursuing medical courses in Ivano, Ukraine.
“After reaching Romania border in a bus, our group waited in queue overnight in hope of getting into Romania. But, after failing in our efforts, we took shelter in a petrol pump,” said Afsar while speaking over phone to HT from the Ukraine-Romania border.
He said Romanian authorities allowed entry to Ukrainians but asked them to wait.
“Our ATM cards aren’t working at the moment and hence we are unable to withdraw money. Due to limited money, we have had just sweet bread and coffee in past 17 hours. “We have 15 women in the group and we face a terrible situation under open sky,” he said adding that at night the temperature dipped substantially.
Afsar said the students had moved to the Romania border on the written directions of the Indian Embassy in Ukraine. “We were directed to reach the nearest border in Romania and all students contributed money and hired a bus to reach the border,” Afsar said.
“Indian embassy has asked us to keep patience and not panic and that arrangements were being made for immigration clearance to help us enter Romania,” he added.
Afsar and few other students have requested the Indian government to ensure their evacuation. “Situation is turning from bad to worse here,” he added.
