Delhi half marathon tomorrow, traffic police issues advisory: See full list of diversions, routes to avoid

Traffic on several stretches in Delhi will be affected by restrictions and diversions on Sunday, October 17, for six hours between 4:45 am and 11:00 am, the traffic police has said. The advisory comes in view of Delhi Half Marathon in which nearly 40,000 people are expected to participate. Traffic arrangements will be regulated dynamically depending on the movement and density of participants, the Delhi Traffic Police has said. (Photo for representation) (ANI)

While the restrictions will remain in force from 4.45 am, the race will start from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 5.18 am for elite men, followed by elite women at 5.20 am. Amateur runners, open waves 1-4 and the Police Cup will begin at 5.30 am.

Traffic arrangements will be regulated dynamically depending on the movement and density of participants, while cross-traffic at junctions along the route will be permitted depending on the location and prevailing ground conditions, the Delhi Traffic Police has said.

Half marathon route The half marathon route, stretching over 21 kilometers, will cover Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road, Sri Aurobindo Marg near Safdarjung Tomb, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, C-Hexagon, Kartavya Path and Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg, among other stretches.

Also read: SC panel launches portal for complaints, evidence on use of pellet guns, violence during July protest at Jantar Mantar

The route will also pass through Seva Teerth Circle, Maulana Azad Road and Man Singh Road Junction before returning via Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg, Kartavya Path, India Gate Hexagon, C-Hexagon, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mathura Road and Lodhi Road to the stadium.

Routes affected by restrictions, diversions Traffic restrictions and diversions are likely to be implemented at several major junctions, including:

Aurobindo Marg-Lodhi Road intersection

Rajesh Pilot Marg-Amrita Shergill Marg junction

Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Max Mueller Marg junction

Mathura Road-Bhairon Road junction

Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Dr Zakir Hussain Marg junction

Man Singh Road roundabout Janpath-Maulana Azad Road junction. Other points where restrictions may be imposed include:

Kotla Red Light

Sewa Nagar Red Light

Meharchand Market Red Light

Q-Point

Sunehri Masjid roundabout

Gurudwara Rakabganj roundabout

Gol Dak Khana roundabout

Sansad Marg-Outer Circle junction

Windsor Place roundabout

Tilak Marg-C-Hexagon junction The Champions with Disability and Senior Citizen Run, covering around 2.5 km, will start at 6.30 am. The open 10K will begin at 7.35 am, while the Corporate Run and Great Delhi Run are scheduled to start at 9 am and 9.05 am, respectively.