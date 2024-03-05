Umesh Pal murder case: Police get B warrant against Atiq’s jailed sons; to grill them soon

Police will soon question slain mafioso-politician Atiq Ahmed’s jailed sons Umar and Ali in connection with the murders of lawyer Umesh Pal and two police guards on February 24 last year. (Pic for representation)

The police have received a B warrant against them from the court and have submitted them to the jails concerned.

Umar is lodged in Lucknow jail while Ali is at Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj.

Police will now produce them before the court and file applications for their remand before submitting chargesheet against them in the case.

Police officials said that investigations till now have given enough evidence against Umar and Ali which indicates their involvement in the sensational triple murders. Atiq’s third son Asad met his brothers at Lucknow and Naini jails multiple times before the murder of Umesh Pal on February 24 last year. Other assailants Guddu Muslim, Armaan and Ghulam had also met Ali at Naini Central Jail.

Moreover, Atiq’s jailed lawyer Khan Saulat Hanif during his remand has also given statement that Umar and Ali were aware of the planning of Umesh Pal’s murder, officials added.

ACP Dhumanganj Varun Kumar said on the basis of evidence police have got B warrant of the duo and submitted them at the concerned jails.

It is worth mentioning that Umar was wanted by CBI in connection with abduction and assault on a property dealer at Deoria Jail. Umar surrendered before a special CBI court in August 2022 and since then has been lodged at Lucknow jail. Atiq’s second son Ali was also wanted by police for assault and demanding extortion from a property dealer and HE surrendered at the district court in Prayagraj in July 2022. Ali is lodged in high security barracks at Naini Central Jail.

Till now ten persons have been sent to jail in connection with Umesh Pal’s murder case while seven accused including Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf are dead. Investigations against 11 including Ali, Umar, Shaista Parveen, Zainab and others are pending.