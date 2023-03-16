Umesh Pal murder: Dragged, assaulted & shot at: Fresh video showing last moments of lawyer goes viral

PRAYAGRAJ A fresh CCTV footage firmly establishing the involvement of identified accused -- including former MP Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad and his accomplice Gulam -- has surfaced in the Umesh Pal murder case. The latest footage, which has emerged more than 20 days after the February 24 incident, has been retrieved from the CCTV installed at Pal’s house. Police say new clip confirms involvement of identified accused. (HT Photo)

In the 32-second-long video, Pal can be seen running towards his house to save himself from the gunshots being fired at him by the assailants. He had already sustained a bullet wound from the first shot fired at him by Usman, an accused who was recently gunned down by the police. An earlier footage has shown Usman firing at Pal.

The new clip shows Pal running in a narrow lane to get into his house from the back entrance. However, Gulam intercepted Pal, dragged him, and tried to shoot him in the head from a close range. Somehow, Pal frees himself and makes a dash for his life but Asad enters the lane at this point and fires multiple shots at him. Eventually, Pal falls to the ground and dies.

The video also shows a woman coming out of Pal’s house. After realising that a daylight shooting is ongoing in the lane, she raises an alarm and runs away from the spot to save herself. In the clip, Pal’s security personnel Raghvendra can also be seen running towards the house but another attacker Guddu Muslim hurls a crude bomb at him. The horrific CCTV footage goes black after this.

When asked about the new clip, police officials said that the latest footage clears the sequence of events. They added that it provides strong evidence against the accused named in the FIR.