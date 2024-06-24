Umesh Pal murder: Police open history sheet of Atiq’s lawyer

Dhumanganj police have now opened history sheet of slain mafia-politician Atiq Ahmed’s jailed lawyer Khan Saulat Hanif. Khan Saulat was sentenced to life imprisonment for abduction and assault on lawyer Umesh Pal who was killed on February 24, 2023. Khan Saulat has four cases registered against him. (Pic for representation)

Earlier police had opened history sheets of Atiq’s sons Umar and Ali besides Ashraf’s brothers-in-law Zaid and Saddam.

Lawyer Khan Saulat Hanif was one of the close aides of Atiq Ahmed and was a member of his gang IS-227. Police officials said that after opening his history sheet, police will keep strict watch on his activities even if he is released from jail. Lodged at Naini Central Jail, Khan Saulat Hanif is now a B category history sheeter and his history sheet number is 62-B. B category history sheets are closed only after the death of the history sheeter.

ACP Dhumanganj Varun Kumar said B category history sheet of Khan Saulat Hanif has been opened. Police will keep strict eye on his activities, he added.

Even if he gets bail, Khan Saulat will have to appear at the police station regularly. In case he fails to produce himself at the police station, cops will reach his house for verification.

The lawyer has four cases registered against him which includes a case of Arms Act. In the case of abduction of lawyer Umesh Pal, Khan Saulat Hanif has been sentenced to life term while trial is pending in other three cases.

He is also an accused in murder of lawyer Umesh Pal and a charge sheet has been filed against him.

Police investigation has revealed that he had sent photographs of Umesh Pal to Atiq’s son Asad and other assailants. Moreover, he also alerted them when Umesh Pal left the court on February 24. Khan Saulat Hanif was taken in police remand for questioning in Umesh Pal murder case and on his confession, police recovered an automatic pistol from his house.

He informed police that Atiq had given him the firearm for safety.

It is worth mentioning that Khan Saulat used to pursue cases against Atiq and his aides. Moreover, after Atiq was sent to jail, Khan Saulat used to keep records of Atiq’s income from his illegal activities on behest of Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen.