Underpass on Dwarka Expressway leaks after rain

An underpass on the Dwarka Expressway has started leaking water from the structure’s retaining walls following heavy rain on Wednesday evening. The underpass connects the central peripheral road (CPR) with the Gurugram Sector 84 road. An underpass on the Dwarka Expressway has started leaking water from the structure’s retaining walls following heavy rain on Wednesday evening. The underpass connects the central peripheral road (CPR) with the Gurugram Sector 84 road. (HT PHOTO)

An employee of the highway project contractor, who was draining out the underpass, said that heavy waterlogging on the road above the underpass caused the leakage. On Friday evening, HT visited the scene and saw water trickling out of the concrete wall and expansion joints in the middle of the underpass and onto the road.

“Water seeped into the structure after heavy rainfall on July 9 which caused heavy waterlogging on both sides of the Sector 84 road. Water also seeped in from the adjoining Badshahpur drain. Water got accumulated behind the retaining wall, which then started leaking from construction joint and tie rod holes. We are making arrangements to drain out the water into the nearby Badshahpur drain. We will also grout the construction joints and unplugged tie rod holes that are leaking,” said an official from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Grouting is a process to stabilise gaps, holes and spaces within structures.

This is the second underpass on the Dwarka Expressway which has started leaking water from the expansion joints and retaining walls. The underpass at Basai on the Dwarka Expressway also leaked water a few months ago and the problem was repaired by NHAI based on the recommendations of the Central Building Research Institute.

Rahul Kumar, a commuter, said it was a strange sight to see water trickling out like a tap from the wall. “The authorities should take corrective measures or else the road will get slippery and it can be dangerous for two-wheelers especially,” he said.