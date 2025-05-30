Search Search
Friday, May 30, 2025
Undertrial escapes from custody in Firozabad; 3 cops suspended

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
May 30, 2025 06:54 AM IST

Additional SP of Firozabad, Ravi Shankar Prasad, informed that the undertrial, Afroz, was brought from Firozabad district jail to the district court for a hearing in a POCSO case.

Three policemen, including a head constable and two constables, were suspended and an FIR was registered against them at Matsena police station after an undertrial accused in a POCSO case escaped from custody while being brought to the Firozabad district court on Wednesday, police said.

For representation only (File)

Additional SP of Firozabad, Ravi Shankar Prasad, informed that the undertrial, Afroz, was brought from Firozabad district jail to the district court for a hearing in a POCSO case.

“The accused managed to escape from the court premises. Three teams have been formed to trace him, and a case has been registered against him at Matsena police station,” Prasad said.

The three suspended police personnel—Head Constable Sonu and Constables Sonveer Singh and Rocky Tomar—will also face disciplinary and departmental action for dereliction of duty, he added.

