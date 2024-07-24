Undertrial in handcuffs disallowed entry to Taj

Local shopkeepers and residents were taken by surprise at the sight of a handcuffed man accompanied by police personnel at the Taj Mahal - possibly for sight-seeing. A cop and a handcuffed undertrial seeking entry at Taj Mahal at the eastern gate (HT Photo)

The cuffed man was brought to the Eastern Gate of the Taj Mahal but the ASI and CISF staff at the gate refused entry to a man in handcuffs.

Assistant commissioner of police, Taj security, Syed Areeb Ahmed, when asked on Wednesday, said that the video now going viral was of Monday.

“A policeman in Haryana police uniform and an undertrial in handcuffs, possibly brought for Peshi (appearance in court) besides two individuals in civil clothes are seen reaching the gate of the Taj Mahal in the video. On checking, it was found to be footage from Monday (July 22), Ahmed said.

“We are in the process of identifying the policeman, believed to be from Haryana police, and the handcuffed undertrial, besides the other two in civil clothes. They came in a vehicle with a Himachal Pradesh registration number,” said the ACP.

“On being identified, information will be communicated to the authorities concerned of the particular district, so that disciplinary action can be initiated against the policeman for bringing an undertrial in handcuffs to the Taj Mahal,” said Ahmed.

Shopkeepers near the Eastern Gate of the Taj Mahal tried to make videos with their mobile phones but the policeman stopped them. Still, a video went viral on social media on Wednesday, raising eyebrows.

Some of these shopkeepers said that on reaching the gate of the Taj, the policeman released the handcuff from his end and the undertrial attempted to hide it in the pocket but vigilant staff of ASI and CISF noted it and refused entry.