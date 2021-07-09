Undue sympathy for offender harmful to justice system: HC

PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court rejected the bail plea of an accused in a case of recovery of 157kg illegal ‘Ganja’ (Marijuana), stating that undue sympathy for an offender would be more harmful to the justice system and undermine public confidence in the efficacy of law.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh passed the order while rejecting the bail application of one Dheeraj Kumar Shukla.

The court said the devastating effects of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances on any person who consumes them are well known.

“Normally, such person ceases to be a normal human being,” added the bench showing its concern over the effects of Marijuana consumption.

The court, while refusing to release the applicant/accused on bail, observed: “It is also well settled that a proper administration of the criminal justice delivery system requires balancing the rights of the accused and the prosecution. Undoubtedly, rights of the accused are important, but equally important is the societal interest for bringing the offender to book and for the system to send the right message to all in the society.”

As per the prosecution, on June 23, 2020, four accused, namely, Dheeraj Kumar Shukla (applicant), Praveen Maurya alias Punit Maurya,

Dhiraj Maurya and Rishabh Kumar, who were travelling in two cars, were possessing narcotics substance.

On the indication of an informer, the vehicles were stopped by the police team near Trivenipuram gate, Jhusi, in Prayagraj.

On questioning, they disclosed about transportation of illegal Marijuana in the two vehicles. Out of 157 kg marijuana, 92 kg was recovered from one car and 65 kg from another. The accused were arrested from the spot and an FIR was registered at Jhusi police station of Prayagraj.