Home / Cities / Others / Union food secy reviews paddy procurement
others

Union food secy reviews paddy procurement

Union food secy Pandey lauded the efforts of Punjab’s officials in food procurement. He was also told that direct payment was being made to farmers
Paddy procurement in Punjab has been smooth this year, the Union food secy was informed through a presentation; he also took stock of the implementation status of One Nation One Ration Card. (HT PHOTO)
Paddy procurement in Punjab has been smooth this year, the Union food secy was informed through a presentation; he also took stock of the implementation status of One Nation One Ration Card. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 12:50 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

Chandigarh Union food and public distribution secretary Sudhanshu Pandey visited Punjab on Saturday to review the procurement of paddy during the ongoing Kharif season and the status of implementation of One Nation One Ration Card.

Punjab director for food, civil supplies and consumer affairs gave a detailed presentation on the status of procurement of paddy during a meeting with Pandey. According to the figures presented, 61 lakh tonne paddy has arrived in the mandis of the state, of which 59 tonne had been procured by government agencies till Friday.

Pandey was also informed that 8,133 crore have been cleared by the department on account of release of MSP to farmers, directly in their accounts. Land records of 9.73 lakh farmers had been mapped on the procurement portal and all procurement was being done after due verification of land records of the farmers. The procurement and payment operations were showcased live on the portal.

Pandey lauded the efforts of Punjab officials and encouraged them to stress on mustard cultivation as part of diversification.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 24, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out