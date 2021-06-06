Unlocking Capital: Delhi Police help shops implement new guidelines

From assisting shopkeepers and volunteers in marking shops on an odd-even basis and chalking out circles for social distancing, from holding meetings with representatives of the market and resident welfare associations (RWA) to educating people about the new rules, the Delhi Police personnel were spotted on the streets throughout Sunday as part of their preparedness to implement the new guidelines of unlocking Delhi and the night curfew that will continue till June 14.

The city police have decided to use non-coercive methods while implementing the new guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Saturday. As per the new guidelines, restrictions on stand-alone shops, markets and shopping malls have been eased and private and government offices have been permitted to open with half their strength. Police officers said that their primary focus will be on ensuring normalcy and ensuring the public adheres to Covid appropriate behaviour, such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, sanitizing and washing hands.

“We (police staff) spent our day (Sunday) distributing free masks among people not wearing one, greeting violators with flowers as a token to remind them about Covid-19 guidelines, and holding meetings with market associations and RWAs. Some individuals and shopkeepers also took a pledge to observe Covid appropriate behaviour,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer) Parminder Singh.

As there is no clarity on whether people visiting shops or markets need e-passes like shopkeepers and their employees, many police officers said those giving valid reasons will not be prosecuted while action may be taken against those found unnecessarily stepping out of their homes.

In a meeting with senior police officers, Delhi Police chief SN Shrivastava directed them to devise non-coercive methods and involve traders associations for ensuring Covid appropriate behaviour through their volunteers. Accordingly, meetings between the police and traders associations were held on Saturday and Sunday where the shopkeepers were told to open their units on “odd and even formula”, place sanitiser dispensers and chalk out markings for social distancing outside their shops.

DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said all station house officers (SHOs) and beat police staff have been briefed about the new guidelines and the steps that they should be taking while implementing the rules on the ground.

“We are marking the shops with numbers 1 and 2, meaning the number 2 shop will remain closed on the day number 1 is open. The shops will remain open only between 10am and 8pm and those in shopping malls and market complexes will be allowed to operate with 50% strength. No encroachment or subletting of shops in the premises of the authorised shops will be allowed. Bamboo barricading and fencing has been done in vegetable markets for social distancing,” he said.

Officers said they are also encouraging shopkeepers to get themselves and their employees vaccinated and always remain properly masked up while dealing with customers. Regular announcements through patrol vans and motorcycles are also being done to educate people about the new norms, they said.