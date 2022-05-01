UNNAO: Teen nurse allegedly gang raped, murdered on first day of job
An 18-year-old nurse was allegedly gang raped and murdered on the first day of her job at a private hospital in Bangarmau area of Unnao district on Saturday.
The woman’s family has lodged an FIR, alleging that she was gang raped and murdered, said Gajannath Shukla, station house officer (SHO) Bangarmau, adding that the body has been sent for autopsy.
“We are investigating the matter. The mother of deceased has named four people in the FIR, including the owner of hospital,” he said.
The body of the victim was found hanging by a rope from the outer wall of the hospital at around 11 am on Saturday by some hospital visitors. The rope was tied to an iron bar protruding from a pillar on the roof of the building.
The deceased had joined the hospital on April 29 and had been in the night shift, said the police.
Police said the hospital had opened just a few days ago (April 25), where the woman got a job. She had taken a room on rent nearby, they said.
According to her family members, since during the day there was no patient in the hospital, the nurse had come back to her room. They said: “At around 10 in the night, she (nurse) allegedly got a call from the hospital owner, who asked her to do night shift.”
Additional superintendent of police (SP) Shashi Shekhar Singh said when the body was found, there was mask on her face and she was clutching a piece of cloth in her hand. “We are trying to find out who put a mask on her face and also details about the cloth piece. The hospital has been sealed and we are waiting for the autopsy report,” he said.
The nurse’s mother said she got a call from the hospital that her daughter had committed suicide. She further said that when she reached the site, it was clear that her daughter had been murdered. “I have named the hospital owner Anil Kumar and three staff members, including Noor Alam, Chand Alam and one other person, in the FIR,” she said.
Seer calls for Dharm Sansad at Taj Mahal, video goes viral
Agra In a video that went viral on Saturday, a seer from Ayodhya, who was denied entry to the Taj Mahal earlier this week, announced to hold 'Dharm Sansad' at the monument on May 5, to declare India as 'Hindu Rashtra'. He was recently denied entry to Taj Mahal on Tuesday because of his 'dharm dand' (religious mast) made of metal.
A private ward inside Mumbai’s public hospital
Mumbai: Eight years after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation opened its first affordable private ward in public hospitals the city's KEM hospital refurbished its 17-room private ward and opened it to the public earlier this week. Inaugurated on Wednesday, air-conditioned rooms cost ₹1,200 and non-AC beds cost ₹900 per day. The rooms have common toilets. The civic body now plans to increase the surgical and investigation charges for patients who opt for paid beds.
Fire accident of suicide victim’s pyre leaves 11 with burn injuries
PUNE In a freak fire incident, 11 attendees during a funeral sustained burn injuries after an inflammatory liquid spilled from the pyre onto the attendees and there was a flare-up in a crematorium near Tadiwala road area of Pune on Saturday. According to Senior police inspector Pratap Mankar of Bund garden police station, the funeral was attended by close to 80 people, which crowded the crematorium. “Since it was crowded, people could not immediately come out after catching fire,” he said.
Basti trader’s 13-yr-old son rescued from kidnappers
New Delhi: The Indian Railways is taking measures to ease transport of coal across the country in the face of shortages being reported from across the country, officials familiar with the plan have told HT. The national transporter also increased the operating duration of rakes by 2,500km. Indian Railways has so far cancelled at least 42 trains for ferrying coal rakes in the wake of a power crisis in various parts of the country.
