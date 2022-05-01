UNNAO: Teen nurse allegedly gang raped, murdered on first day of job

An 18-year-old nurse was allegedly gang raped and murdered on the first day of her job at a private hospital in Bangarmau area of Unnao district on Saturday.

The woman’s family has lodged an FIR, alleging that she was gang raped and murdered, said Gajannath Shukla, station house officer (SHO) Bangarmau, adding that the body has been sent for autopsy.

“We are investigating the matter. The mother of deceased has named four people in the FIR, including the owner of hospital,” he said.

The body of the victim was found hanging by a rope from the outer wall of the hospital at around 11 am on Saturday by some hospital visitors. The rope was tied to an iron bar protruding from a pillar on the roof of the building.

The deceased had joined the hospital on April 29 and had been in the night shift, said the police.

Police said the hospital had opened just a few days ago (April 25), where the woman got a job. She had taken a room on rent nearby, they said.

According to her family members, since during the day there was no patient in the hospital, the nurse had come back to her room. They said: “At around 10 in the night, she (nurse) allegedly got a call from the hospital owner, who asked her to do night shift.”

Additional superintendent of police (SP) Shashi Shekhar Singh said when the body was found, there was mask on her face and she was clutching a piece of cloth in her hand. “We are trying to find out who put a mask on her face and also details about the cloth piece. The hospital has been sealed and we are waiting for the autopsy report,” he said.

The nurse’s mother said she got a call from the hospital that her daughter had committed suicide. She further said that when she reached the site, it was clear that her daughter had been murdered. “I have named the hospital owner Anil Kumar and three staff members, including Noor Alam, Chand Alam and one other person, in the FIR,” she said.