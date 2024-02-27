Unskilled labourers, negligence key reasons behind Kaushambi blast like mishaps: CFO

The massive blast at firecracker factory at Bharwari in Kaushambi that claimed the lives of seven persons on Sunday, is not the first one in the region. A similar incident took place here three years back. Blast at a cracker unit in Kaushambi had left seven dead on Sunday. (HT)

Likewise, a massive blast in Mauaima claimed the lives of 13 persons more than a decade back.

However, the chain of such unfortunate events one after the other only points to the fact that people are not taking lessons from it and neither rectifying the mistakes that caused it. Despite the risk involved in manufacturing crackers, small and large units keep coming up every year and make it to the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

In all the incidents, lack of proper safety arrangements and the use of unskilled labourers emerged as the reason. Loosely connected wires causing short circuits or smoking and throwing of bidi or burning cigarette butts triggered fire and explosions. Moreover, firecrackers stored also exploded due to heat etc.

Chief fire officer RK Pandey said negligence is the main reason behind such incidents. New labourers at legal firecracker manufacturing units should be given proper training etc to avoid such incidents. At present, there are no firecracker manufacturing units in Prayagraj. However, there are 11 licensed godowns out of the city, he added.

Some major mishaps

In Prayagraj, a high intensity explosion at a firecracker store in Naini area had claimed three lives in 2015. Earlier, some people had lost their lives in a similar incident in Meja area of Prayagraj as well.

Mauaima Kasba or town area in trans-Ganga of Prayagraj was famous for its high quality firecrackers across the state. Majority of people in Purey Miiyaji locality were engaged in manufacturing and supply of firecrackers.

However, on October 12, 2011 massive blasts at a firecracker factory rocked the area. At least 13 workers in the factory were dead while the building collapsed. An FIR was lodged against the illegal factory owners and an FIR was registered against seven policemen for showing negligence. Firecracker manufacturing and business ended completely in the area following the incident and licenses of all factories were cancelled.

However, some locals claimed that firecrackers are still manufactured on small scale in some localities.

In May 2013, three women died in a blast at a small illegal firecracker factory at Sirsa in Meja area of trans-Yamuna. The deceased women along with other persons were engaged in manufacturing of illegal firecrackers.

In October 2015, three persons died after a building at Punjabi Hata in Naini area collapsed following a powerful explosion. Investigations later revealed that firecrackers were illegally stored in the building.

In Kaushambi, a major blast took place at an illegal firecracker factory at Bharwari Kasba in 2020. Three women engaged in manufacturing of fireworks were dead.

In October 2023, an explosion took place at a firecracker factory at Bundi in Manauri area of Kaushambi. Many workers were injured in the incident.