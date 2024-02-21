UP Board Exams: Biology remains preferred choice over mathematics among science students

A scrutiny of subject choices among intermediate students of UP Board reveals a significant preference for biology. In the upcoming 2024 board examinations starting from February 22, more than twice the number of students opted for biology compared to mathematics at the intermediate level. UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj (HT File)

Despite a decrease in the total number of candidates appearing for the class 12 exams this year (25,77,997) compared to last year (27,69,258), UP Board officials note a rise in the number of students choosing biology, while the count for mathematics has declined.

Out of the 25,77,997 candidates registered for the intermediate exam, with 14,28,323 boys and 11,49,674 girls, over 15.50 lakh have selected the science stream. Among them, 11,34,114 students have opted for biology, while 4,50,097 have chosen mathematics, said the officials.

Similarly, in 2023, 10,84,932 students chose biology, while only 4,99,484 opted for mathematics, according to UP Board data.

In the 2021 board exam, 4,56,671 students registered for mathematics, while 9,27,929 registered in biology.

Ajay Pratap Singh, principal of Government Inter College-Prayagraj, attributed the increasing preference for Biology to the esteemed status of the medical profession in society. He noted a particularly strong inclination among girl students towards opting for biology.

Sociology is most in demand in arts

In the intermediate arts stream, sociology emerges as the most sought-after subject, with 4,58,333 candidates opting for it. The following closely are civics with 3,71,934 students, geography with 3,17,393, home science with 2,52,205, economics with 2,26,071, and sanskrit with 96,733. Additionally, a total of 53,057 students are registered in the commerce stream.

Less affinity for professional subjects

However, there appears to be minimal interest in vocational subjects offered by the UP Board at the intermediate level, with many subjects having fewer than 50 students. For instance, there are only 16 students in secretariat and typing (English), 18 in embroidery, 18 in beekeeping, 22 in dairy technology, and 49 in sericulture. The enrollment for dance is just 10, and only 95 candidates are registered for woodworking.