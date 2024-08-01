UP BOARD: HS, inter improvement/compartment exams-2024 results declared

Results of UP Board’s high school compartment/improvement and intermediate compartment exams-2024 were declared late evening on Thursday. In the high school improvement/compartment exam, all have been declared passed, with the passing percentage being 100%, informed officials. For Representation Only (File)

While in the intermediate compartment exam, 90.97% of students are eligible for higher studies.

The results have been made available on the official website of the board—www.upmsp.edu.in—for the benefit of the students, informed UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh.

The UP Board’s high school compartment/improvement and intermediate compartment exams-2024 were conducted in two shifts at 93 centres across the state on July 20. The exams were conducted under the supervision of voice-recorder embellished CCTV cameras.

The high school improvement/compartment exam was held in the first shift from 8 am to 11.15 am. Out of the total registered 20,729 students, including 16,059 boys and 4,670 girls, 18,882 students, including 14,619 boys and 4,263 girls, appeared for the exam.

In the second shift, the intermediate compartment exam was held from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Out of the total registered 23,634 students, including 13,395 boys and 10,239 girls, a total of 22,298 students, including 12,518 boys and 9,780 girls, appeared for the exam. Out of them, 20,284 students, including 11,369 boys and 8,915 girls, have passed the exams. The overall pass percentage was 90.97%, with boys’ pass percentage being 90.82% and girls’ pass percentage being 91.16%, officials shared.

