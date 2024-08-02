UPMSP UP board 10th, 12th Improvement/Compartment results out, direct links and other details

UPMSP UP Board Result 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the UP Board High School (Class 10th) Compartment/Improvement and Intermediate (Class 12th) Compartment exam results. Students who have appeared in the test can check their marks on results.upmsp.edu.in. UPMSP Result 2024: UP board 10th, 12th Compartment/Improvement results declared (results.upmsp.edu.in, screenshot)

District name and roll number are required to check the marks online.

This year, the pass percentage of students in the Class 10th Improvement/Compartment examination is 100 per cent.

For the Class 12 Compartment examination, the pass percentage is 90.97 per cent.

UP Board High School (10th) Compartment/Improvement result 2024

UP Board Intermediate (12th) Compartment result 2024

The UPMSP conducted High School and Intermediate Compartment/Improvement examinations on July 20. The exams were held in two shifts at 93 centres across the state.

The High School Compartment/Improvement examination took place in the first shift – from 8 am to 11:15 am – and the Intermediate Compartment exam was held in the second shift – from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

How to check UPMSP UP board 10th, 12th Compartment/Improvement results?

Go to results.upmsp.edu.in. Open the UP board High School Compartment/Improvement or Intermediate Improvement result link, as required. Provide your login credentials. Submit and check the result.

A total of 20,729 candidates registered for the High School examination,of whom 16,059 are boys and 4670 are girls. Of them, 18,882 students – 14,619 boys and 4,263 girls – took the test.

With a 100 per cent pass rate, all students who appeared in the test have cleared it.

For the Intermediate Compartment examination, 23,634 students (13,395 boys and 10,239 girls) registered.

Of them, 22,298 students (12,518 boys and 9,780 girls) took the test.

A total of 20,284 students passed the test. Gender-wise, 11,369 boys passed the test (90.82 per cent), and 8,915 girls (91.16 per cent) cleared the Intermediate final exam.

(With inputs from HT Correspondent)