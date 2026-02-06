UP Board rolls out mobile jammers in pilot to ensure fair exams

For the first time, the Uttar Pradesh Board will deploy mobile jamming devices at its high school and intermediate examination centres when the exams begin on February 18. As part of a pilot project aimed at preventing cheating, jammers will be installed at 20 of the 8,033 centres across the state. If the pilot project proves successful, the use of jammers will be expanded to more centres in the next examination cycle. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The move aims to prevent the leakage of question papers and other exam-related material through WhatsApp and social media. Officials said the 20 centres chosen for the pilot include several highly sensitive locations, including some in Prayagraj, though the Board has withheld their names to maintain confidentiality during the trial phase.

If the pilot project proves successful, the use of jammers will be expanded to more centres in the next examination cycle.

At present, jammers are used routinely by central agencies such as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for all major examinations, including the Civil Services Examination. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) also employs jammers in all computer-based exams.

UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh said the initiative is aimed at dismantling solver gangs that have long undermined the integrity of board examinations. “These gangs treat board exams as a profitable, once-a-year opportunity. But with the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 now in force and prescribing stringent penalties, the scenario has changed significantly,” he said.