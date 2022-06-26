UP CM’s helicopter suffers bird-hit, makes emergency landing in Varanasi

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s helicopter made an emergency landing, at the Reserve Police lines ground in Varanasi after it suffered a bird-hit on Sunday.

The CM had arrived in Varanasi on Saturday evening for a review meet. Around 9.05am, on Sunday, he reached the police lines ground and boarded a helicopter for Lucknow.

Soon after it took off, the helicopter made an emergency landing following a bird-hit.

District magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said that the CM’s helicopter landed safely at Reserve Police Lines ground. He later boarded a state plane to Lucknow from Varanasi’s Lal Bahadur Shastri International airport.

Earlier, the chief minister reviewed preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Varanasi in July. He also offered prayers at the Baba Kaal Bhairav and Baba Kashi Vishwanath temples.

He also reviewed the development works and law and order situation at the circuit house.

The CM told the PWD officials that transparency and honesty should be maintained during the tender process. “Violence at any level will not be tolerated. The action of tehsils and police stations is being monitored,” he added.