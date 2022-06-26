UP CM’s helicopter suffers bird-hit, makes emergency landing in Varanasi
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s helicopter made an emergency landing, at the Reserve Police lines ground in Varanasi after it suffered a bird-hit on Sunday.
The CM had arrived in Varanasi on Saturday evening for a review meet. Around 9.05am, on Sunday, he reached the police lines ground and boarded a helicopter for Lucknow.
Soon after it took off, the helicopter made an emergency landing following a bird-hit.
District magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said that the CM’s helicopter landed safely at Reserve Police Lines ground. He later boarded a state plane to Lucknow from Varanasi’s Lal Bahadur Shastri International airport.
Earlier, the chief minister reviewed preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Varanasi in July. He also offered prayers at the Baba Kaal Bhairav and Baba Kashi Vishwanath temples.
He also reviewed the development works and law and order situation at the circuit house.
The CM told the PWD officials that transparency and honesty should be maintained during the tender process. “Violence at any level will not be tolerated. The action of tehsils and police stations is being monitored,” he added.
-
FIR against SP MLA for blocking govt work in Pratapgarh
Pratapgarh police on Saturday lodged an FIR against Samajwadi Party MLA from Raniganj constituency RK Verma and Verma's 55 supporters for blocking government works and under other relevant sections of the IPC. The case has been registered at the Kandhai police station on the complaint of the project manager of the Noida-based construction firm, Mohd Irshad. He claimed that Verma and his supporters also threatened the company's workers when they raised objections.
-
Jharkhand bypolls: Cong's Shilpi Neha Tirkey wins Mandar by over 23,000 votes
Congress candidate Shilpi Neha Tirkey won the by-election to Jharkhand's Mandar seat on Sunday, defeating her nearest rival, BJP's Gangotri Kujur, by a margin of 23,517 votes, an official said. Shilpi Neha, the daughter of former legislator Bandhu Tirkey and also supported by the ruling JMM-led coalition, secured a total of 95,062 votes and gave credit to the people of Mandar for her success. Kujur bagged a total of 71,545 votes, the official said.
-
Don’t make Agnipath prestige issue, scrap scheme: Pratibha Singh to Union govt
State Congress president Pratibha Singh on Sunday urged the government to not make 'Agnipath' a prestige issue and roll back the short-term recruitment scheme, which has sparked nationwide protests. “The scheme – which envisages recruitment of personnel below officer rank in the army, air force, and navy for four years, including six months training – is neither in the interest of the country nor the army,” the Mandi MP said.
-
Wastewater reuse system to be set up at Lavale village
The Symbiosis International University, through the Department of Science and Technology and European Union-funded action and research project, will set up a water disinfection system and nature-based treated wastewater reuse for agriculture in Lavale village. The project also aims to better monitor water pollution levels in real-time mode.
-
Maharashtra crisis: Another Sena minister en route to Guwahati, may join rebels
Another Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant has gone incommunicado on Sunday and is reportedly on Uday Samant's way to Guwahati from Surat to join the rebel group. Far, state cabinet ministers Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, Sandipan Bhumre, and ministers of state Shamburaje Desai and Abdul Sattar (all Shiv Sena) have joined the camp of rebels.
