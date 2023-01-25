Home / Cities / Others / U.P. Diwas: Folk performances, tourism seminar mark day 2 of celebrations

U.P. Diwas: Folk performances, tourism seminar mark day 2 of celebrations

Updated on Jan 25, 2023 10:41 PM IST

Pandurang Taware, known as the father of agri-tourism, also came down from Maharashtra to attend the tourism seminar.

Event witnessed numerous folk dance and music performances. (HT Photo)
LUCKNOW After a vibrant cultural extravaganza at the inaugural ceremony of the Uttar Pradesh Diwas on Tuesday, day 2 of the ongoing event at the Avadh Shilpgram witnessed numerous folk dance and music performances along with a seminar on wellness tourism.

At the seminar, state tourism minister Jaiveer Singh spoke about the opportunities in historical, cultural, spiritual, and agro-eco tourism. Pandurang Taware, known as the father of agri-tourism, also came down from Maharashtra to attend this seminar.

Another seminar on International Millets Day was also held on Wednesday. On the occasion, Dr AK Dubey from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, highlighted how millets can be grown at very low costs in large quantities. The chief guest at this seminar was Devesh Chaturvedi, principal secretary, ministry of agriculture, U.P.

Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal ‘Nirhua’ also attended day 2 of the event. Now, people are looking forward to the musical performance of Kailash Kher on the concluding day of the U.P. Diwas on Thursday.

