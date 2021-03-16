IND USA
others

UP first state to vaccinate over 3 lakh in one day

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh was the first state in the country to have twice vaccinated over 3 lakh people in one day, said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press conference on Tuesday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:52 PM IST

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh was the first state in the country to have twice vaccinated over 3 lakh people in one day, said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press conference on Tuesday.

On March 12, 336963 beneficiaries and on March 15 311351 were vaccinated while the total count of vaccine doses in the state crossed over 30 lakh. “But keeping in view the population in the state we wish to take this (one day) figure even further,” said Prasad.

“UP is the first state to inoculate over 30 lakh people,” said a press statement from the state government.

The UP government has also announced stepping up inoculation by making it mandatory for community health centres (CHCs) to conduct vaccination six days a week. Earlier, CHCs were vaccinating people three days a week on Monday, Thursday and Friday. Vaccination was being done in all the state medical colleges, district hospitals and community health centres of the state from Monday to Saturday, said the press statement.

In view of the growing number of coronavirus infections, focus testing is being done across the state. With Holi round the corner, samples of people working in restaurants, stalls and liquor shops etc were being taken, said the press statement.

