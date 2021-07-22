UP governor, CM launch scheme for 4,050 Covid orphans

HT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday launched the ‘Uttar Pradesh Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana’ for 4,050 children orphaned by the Covid-19 pandemic (since March 2020).

Out of these, 240 had children lost both their parents while 3,810 had lost either of the parents or legal guardian.

Under this scheme, the UP government will provide financial assistance of ₹4,000 per month and free education to children who lost their parents while girls orphaned by Covid would get ₹1,01,000 at the time of marriage. The government transferred three months’ installment of ₹12,000 to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

The governor and the chief minister handed over certificates (of beneficiary), school bags, chocolates and stationary items to 10 students at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Anandiben Patel said: “Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country to launch such a scheme (for Covid orphan children). She also advised professors in universities to adopt one such student.

“Take care of one such student (Covid orphan) and invite him/her to your home once a month,” the governor advised teachers.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said: “The Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana has been launched for children whose parents have died due to Covid.”

“The government is formulating another scheme for the welfare of children who lost their parents or legal guardians due to a disease other than Covid,” he said.

The CM also announced free education for such children.

“Atal Awasiya Vidyalayas are being set up in 18 divisions of UP. Covid orphans in the age group of 11-18 years will be given free education in these institutions,” said the CM.

Girls orphaned by Covid will be given admission in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, he said.

Yogi Adityanath also pointed out that the entire world was suffering due to the pandemic.

“Not only India, even developed countries like the US suffered and death rate there was one-and-a-half times more as compared to India despite having better medical infrastructure,” he said.

Soon guidelines of the union government sponsored scheme for Covid orphan children, ‘PM Cares For Children’ will be announced, said the CM.

FOR BENEFICARIES

₹486 lakh released by the government for Bal Seva Yojana

₹1.1 lakh each for girls orphaned by Covid at the time of marriage

Tablet/laptop for children who have attained 18 years of age and want to purse professional course