U.P. govt fillip: Allahabadi guavas make their way to Oman

The Allahabadi Surkha variety of guava, known for its deep pink pulp and an apple-red skin and fewer seeds has always been in demand. Now, this fruit will serve the palate in the Gulf kingdom of Oman. Allahabad Surkha on sale (HT File Photo)

In a move that could provide a fillip to farmers growing these guavas in Prayagraj and Kaushambi districts, for the first time, the state government has started exporting the fruit. The first batch of Allahabadi Surkha along with its cousin Allahabadi Safeda— small and spherical shape with an extremely delicate skin, white flesh and few seeds—has been dispatched by air for Oman from Lucknow recently.

“The first batch of the guavas have been sent on January 1, 2024 to Oman from Lucknow, as part of our efforts to export farmers’ produce and help increase the earning of Uttar Pradesh farmers,” said Dinesh Pratap Singh, UP’s minister of state (independent charge) for horticulture agriculture marketing, agriculture foreign trade and agriculture export.

He said that in the first batch, 6,000 kg of the fruit had been sent from Lucknow after directly being procured by the export firm from farmers at prices much above the Indian market price. “More batches will follow,” he added.

It is the only product from Prayagraj region which has a geographical indication (GI) tag.

CEO of Mais Overseas Export Ltd (the private firm exporting the fruit) Akhilendra Singh said that Surkha guavas of Prayagraj are liked in Oman. “Seeing the high demand there, we have sent its first consignment to Oman. Two more consignments will also be sent from here to Oman and other countries in the coming days,” he added.

The government sent a team of agricultural scientists from Lucknow to Prayagraj which held discussions with local horticulture officials. After discussions to increase the export of Surkha guavas, first of all emphasis was laid on increasing the size and shine of the fruits. Therefore, the scientists here started a campaign to teach farmers the art of ‘bagging guava fruits’.

Deputy Director (Horticulture) Krishna Mohan Chaudhary explained that bagging is a method of covering guava fruits with a special kind of a bag. When guavas start transforming from flowers to fruits, they are placed inside a paper bag of a special shape and tied while still on the tree. With this special packing, the guava fruit not only gets an adequate amount of light but also the fruit can be protected from external pollution and insects, he added.