U.P. govt sounds Covid alert: Authorities directed to test foreign returnees, increase genome sequencing

LUCKNOW In a precautionary measure, the Uttar Pradesh government has sounded an alert in the state in the wake of rising Covid cases in countries like Japan, the USA, Korea, Brazil, and China.

The state government has asked authorities to test all those arriving from foreign nations where Covid cases are on the rise and also increase genome sequencing tests. In particular, samples of those foreign returnees who test positive for Covid has to be sent for genome sequencing. The development comes after an advisory by the Union health ministry asked all states to increase genome sequencing tests.

On Wednesday, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, asked health officials to increase surveillance at airports and identify passengers with symptoms such as cold and flu. “Take samples of suspect patients and ask them to remain in isolation. Do a follow-up of their health for the next 14 days,” said the minister.

In a review meeting with chief medical officers of the districts and officials of the medical education and health department, Pathak said, “Make arrangements for the admission of infected, provide all medical care and support -- including medicine, oxygen, mask, and RT-PCR tests -- to them,” said the minister.

Pathak also said that the departments should be prepared with adequate stock of PPE kits, medicines testing kits, and medical oxygen. He also directed hospital managements to prepare duty rosters and arrange safety kits and medicines in advance. “Covid cases are on a rise in China but we can save ourselves with precaution. Avoid going to crowded places and use a mask when stepping out of your home,” the minister urged state residents.

As for genome sequencing, state surveillance officer Dr Vikasendu Agrawal has assured that Uttar Pradesh has the facility to conduct the test at different labs in Lucknow, Varanasi, and Noida. In a similar vein, Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson of the King George’s Medical University, which also has the facility, said, “At any given time, 90 samples can be put to a genome sequencing test in the state and this can be done several times a day.”

‘Cases in check but don’t let your guard down against virus’

LUCKNOW In the last four weeks, new daily cases in Uttar Pradesh have remained under 10. This is despite the state testing at least 20,000 samples for Covid per day on average. However, this is no reason for state residents to ignore Covid protocols, said medical experts.

“Adherence to Covid protocol would prevent any crisis in the future. Uttar Pradesh has good vaccination coverage but we need to keep our guard up against Covid. One should wear mask at public places, maintain social distancing, and sanitise frequently,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of the association of international doctors.

Echoing a similar opinion, Dr Sandeep Kapoor, director of Lucknow-based Health City hospital, said, “Avoid going to crowded places where the risk of a spread is most likely.”

At present, hospitals in Uttar Pradesh -- private and public -- have the combined capacity to admit 1.25 lakh Covid patients and all major hospitals have liquid oxygen. Nevertheless, officials have been asked to regularly conduct review meetings and take stock of the available facilities.

The state, currently, has 95 active cases -- including two in Lucknow and over two dozen in Varanasi.