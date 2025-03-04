‘U.P. govt spending 7.5 cr a day on maintenance of stray cattle’

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday said it was spending ₹7.5 crore per day on the maintenance of stray cattle in the state. Ragini said the deputy chief minister, though more experienced than her, felt hurt whenever she asked any question. (For representation only)

Minister for animal husbandry and dairy development Dharampal Singh said in the state assembly that the problem of stray cattle has been effectively checked and the state government has set up 7713 cow shelters. He also said there were 12.43 lakh cows in the state and the state government has increased allowance for maintenance of cows from ₹30 per day earlier to ₹50 per day now.

Singh said, in addition, 1.63 lakh cows have been handed over for maintenance to 1.05 lakh people under the Mukhyamantri Sahabhagita Yojana. He said also a committee comprising officers of six departments has been set up. On the recommendations of this committee, stray cattle are sent to cow shelters, the minister said. He also said the state government has decided that the stray cattle in the villages close to the highways would wear radium plates around their necks. Assistance of ₹4 lakh is given in case of death of a person in an accident caused by a bull, he added.

SP member stages walkout

Samajwadi Party member Ragini on Monday walked out of the Vidhan Sabha to lodge her protest against the way deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who holds the medical health, medical education and family welfare portfolios, was replying to questions during question hour in the house.

Ragini said the deputy chief minister, though more experienced than her, felt hurt whenever she asked any question. She referred to her question about the Trauma Centre and said he used such words in the reply that were against the dignity of the state and the department headed by him. She said when she raised the issue of deaths of infants in Jhansi, he chose to divert the reply, instead of speaking about the cause of death of the infants. She also said the deputy chief minister unnecessarily spoke about the use of contraceptives by people of a religion when there was no need to do so. Ragini said he also spoke about Netaji (SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav) for no reason. She said the deputy chief minister’s reply was compelling the Opposition to enter the well of the house and she was, therefore, staging a walkout.

‘Best Before and Manufacturing Date’

voluntary on trays of sweets

Minister for tourism Jaiveer Singh, replying to a question by Samajwadi Party MLA Mohammad Fahim Irfan, said the Food Security and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had issued an order on September 25, 2020, making mandatory the mention of the “best before date and manufacturing date” on the container of sweets by businesses and sweet shop owners. He also said FSSAI, vide an order dated November 7, 2023 has made the mention of “Best Before Date and Manufacturing Date” voluntary for them.