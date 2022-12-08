Home / Cities / Others / U.P. govt to roll out CM Award Scheme to honour meritorious OBC students

U.P. govt to roll out CM Award Scheme to honour meritorious OBC students

Published on Dec 08, 2022 06:46 PM IST

The scheme will apply to OBC students (from Class 10th and 12th) studying in schools affiliated with the U.P. Board

The amount to be given under the scheme has not been specified. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW To felicitate meritorious students from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to introduce the Chief Minister’s Award Scheme, said a press statement issued by the Press Information Bureau on Wednesday. The scheme will apply to OBC students (from Class 10th and 12th) studying in schools affiliated with the U.P. Board. So far, the amount to be given under the scheme has not been specified.

Separately, educational institutions will be directed to submit a list of OBC students who can be made employable or financially self-reliant through computer training. For this, a budget proposal will be prepared so that more students benefit from the computer training scheme. There is also a proposal to digitally prepare students from backward classes for competitive examinations.

The directions regarding the aforementioned schemes were issued by Narendra Kashyap, minister of state for the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and State Commission for Backward Classes. In a review meeting, the minister ordered concerned officials to ensure that information regarding schemes for backward classes are circulated through social media as well.

Meanwhile, the minister also directed the management of city-based Dr. Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University to ensure that admissions on reserved seats are done more transparently. Notably, the varsity has reserved 50% of its seats for disabled students. Out of these reserved seats, 50% are kept for visually impaired students.

Kashyap also directed the department to organise an exhibition of products made by the disabled to provide more educational and employability opportunities to people with disabilities. Further, to ensure maximum enrolment of differently-abled students at Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University, disabled students will be provided free-of-cost education, hostel accommodation, and food arrangements in the campus. This will be done with aid from the state government.

Besides, special courses -- including B.Ed. (Hearing Impairment), B.Ed. (Visual Impairment), B.Ed. (Intellectual Disability), B.A.S.L.P (Bachelor of Audiology and Speech Language Pathology) M.Ed. (Visual Impairment), M.Ed. (Intellectual Disability), M.P.O. (Master of Prosthetic and Orthotics) -- are also being conducted at the university for the benefit of the disabled.

