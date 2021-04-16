UP govt to vaccinate teachers, other UP Board staff on priority

The state government, which on Thursday announced to postpone the high school and intermediate examinations of UP Board till May 20, has decided to vaccinate teachers and other staff to be deployed on exam duty on a priority, said officials.

Special secretary Uday Bhanu Tripathi has sent a missive to all district magistrates, director, secondary education, chairman and secretary of UP Board, divisional joint directors (Education) and district inspectors of schools (DIOSs) to ensure that the teachers and non-teaching staff, eligible for vaccination according to age and set to perform duties in board examinations, should be vaccinated on a priority basis.

Secretary UP Board Divyakant Shukla confirmed the missive and said that in compliance of the instructions of the state government arrangements were being made to ensure vaccination of all teachers and staff who are set to perform duties in the class 10 and class 12 examinations.

Meanwhile, the state government, on Thursday announced that the board exam for both high school and intermediate exams would commence after May 20. Earlier, these exams were to be held from April 24 which were then postponed to May 8 owing to the worsening Cobid-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh.

Fresh dates of the board exams for different subjects and the date of conclusion of exams would now be announced later by the government, probably by second week of May.

This year a total of 56,03,813 students have registered to appear in class X and class XII exams of UP Board. Of these, 29,94,312 are of class X and the rest, 26,09,501 students are of class XII.

The postponement of exams of the UP board follows the record hike in number of coronavirus cases across the state. It also comes after the announcement made by the authorities of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which have cancelled the board exams of class X while the board exams for class XII may have held after June 1.