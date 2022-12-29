U.P. health dept seeks help from hotel associations to track missing Covid +ve tourist

LUCKNOW Authorities have swung into action to trace the tourist who tested positive for Covid after landing in Agra from Argentina. To find out about the missing patient, the chief medical officer of Agra has sought help from hoteliers.

A letter issued from the chief medical officer of Agra to managers of hotels in Agra and office bearers of hotel association(s) read, “Your identity will be kept secret. The information regarding the passenger from Argentina is required and the same may be sent to our email dsuidspagra@gmail.com.”

Foreigners who travel in India carry a passport and the same is used for booking rooms at hotels or lodges. With a detailed name and passport number, the hotel management can help to pass on information about the traveller to the local administration or the health department.

“Once we get information about where the traveller is putting up, we shall ensure he gets treated and travels further without any risk of spreading the infection to others,” said a senior health official.

The health department has appealed to all hotel and restaurant owners to consider the matter in the interest of the people.