U.P. inks deal with Hyderabad-based med equipment manufacturer

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government has entered into an agreement with InstaShield India Private Limited, a Hyderabad-based medical equipment manufacturer. The company has claimed that their device -- called the InstaShield -- is 99.9% effective in killing all types of viruses, including SARS-CoV (the Covid-19 virus). The company, which already has a factory in Hyderabad, is considering setting up its second manufacturing unit in U.P.

On Thursday, InstaShield promoters signed an MoU for an initial investment of ₹20 crore in U.P. and gave a presentation of the device during a meeting with the state government delegation. Following the presentation, U.P. cabinet minister Baby Rani Maurya appreciated the innovative product of the company, said a press note from the state. The company will also take part in the Global Investors’ Summit to be held in Lucknow between February 10 and 12.

InstaShield is a plug-and-play device that kills viruses with the help of electron-transmitting technology. The company claims that the device can be used in closed spaces like homes, offices, schools, hotels, colleges, and hospitals without releasing any harmful radiation in the air and on surfaces. Besides, it keeps the environment safe and healthy.

According to company promoter and director CS Jadhav and Hitesh M Patel, the device, a Made in India product, is sufficient to keep an area of 5,000 square feet safe from the virus.