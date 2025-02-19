U.P. jail inmates to take holy ‘dip’; statewide ritual set for February 21

The inmates across Uttar Pradesh jails are set to take a holy dip during the ongoing Mahakumbh, and here is how... Unnao jail inmates bathed with holy water from the Triveni Sangam. (Sourced)

A day after inmates at Unnao jail bathed with sacred water from the Triveni Sangam as part of the Mahakumbh celebrations, officials confirmed that the initiative will be extended to all jails across the state. Holy water is being sent to 68 district jails and seven central jails through special messengers dispatched to Prayagraj, home to the Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati—officials said.

According to the prison department, special tanks and small pools will be used to mix the holy water.

“The Shankaracharyas have stated that adding a small amount of sacred water to regular water is sufficient and equivalent to bathing in the Sangam,” an official said.

Prisons minister Dara Singh Chauhan, leading the initiative, has tentatively set February 21 for inmates across the state to bathe with the sacred water. UP currently has 75 jails housing 89,200 prisoners—67,200 convicts and 2,700 undertrials.

Director general of Prisons PV Ramashastry confirmed that orders have been issued to jails to conduct the ritual and complete arrangements by February 21.

The initiative follows a similar event at Unnao jail, where 800 of the 1,066 prisoners bathed in the Triveni Sangam water arranged by the jail administration. Jail superintendent Pankaj Kumar Singh, who traveled to Kumbh on February 14, brought the holy water on January 16.

“The water was ceremoniously added to a new water tank (Haudi) in the jail premises, where the inmates took their bath,” said Singh.

A video of the event, showing inmates bathing from a large tub filled with holy water, has gone viral on social media. The footage captures prisoners performing the collective ritual, scooping water from the tub to bathe.

The tub, adorned with flowers and garlands, was sanctified through traditional rituals and prayers before use.

After their bath, the inmates chanted “Har Har Gange” and offered an oblation to Lord Surya (the Sun God) as part of their religious observance. Officials stated that the initiative allowed incarcerated individuals to connect with their faith during one of Hinduism’s most revered events.