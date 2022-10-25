U.P. minister celebrates Diwali with Agra jail inmates

Minister of state (independent charge) for Prisons, Dharmveer Prajapati, celebrated Diwali on the premises of the Central Jail in Agra, on Monday night. The minister shared sweets with inmates and viewed the decoration, lighting and Rangoli created on the occasion.

In a press statement issued by senior superintendent, Central Jail, Agra officiating as DIG (Prison) Agra, RK Mishra, it was informed that Prajapati inspected the Central Jail premises on Monday night and communicated wishes for Diwali, Goverdhan Puja and Bhaiyya Dooj.

“Minister of state (independent charge) for Prisons in Uttar Pradesh cabinet, Dharmveer Prajapati viewed decoration, lighting arrangements and Rangoli created at different barracks and areas of Central Jail and appreciated the outstanding ones,” the press statement read.

“On should think over his acts and assess them through thought and make a commitment to leave the darker side of life on the jail campus while moving out to begin a new life. One should learn and perfect some skill while serving the sentence on the jail premises and make all effort to lead a better life while moving out,” Prajapati said.

Expressing concern on the majority of youth serving a jail term, minister held that one who pains his parents by misdeeds never remains happy.

“It is your parents who are pained most by your being in jail. Thus, make sure not to repeat the mistakes once you move out of jail,” said the minister.

He appreciated the cleanliness, and directed the jail authorities to ensure better arrangements for women who would be reaching the jail to meet their brothers on occasion of Bhaiyya Dooj.

RK Mishra, jailer Deepankar Bharti besides other officials were present.