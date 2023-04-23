‘Insulting & Objectionable’: U.P. minister slams Raees Chandra Shukla’s induction into BJP

PRAYAGRAJ Uttar Pradesh minister for industrial development, export promotion, NRI and investment promotion, Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, has condemned the recent induction of Raees Chandra Shukla into BJP in strong words. A former Samajwadi Party leader, Shukla was defeated by Nandi in 2022 assembly polls. With this poll win, Nandi had retained his MLA seat from Allahabad South constituency. U.P. deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya welcoming Raees Chandra Shukla into BJP fold in Prayagaraj on Saturday. (HT Photo)

On Saturday, Shukla joined the saffron party in presence deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at an event organised at the central poll office of his party’s Sangam city mayoral candidate on Saturday. Miffed with the development, Nandi called Shukla’s joining a “major conspiracy” and “a serious issue”.

“Instead of taking the local party MLA into confidence and without giving any prior and formal information, the joining of SP leader Raees Chandra Shukla into party fold during a function was completely insulting and objectionable,” said Nandi. He also claimed that Shukla’s entry into the BJP is entirely illegal. “Apart from disregarding and defying local MLA, the joining of rival camp candidate into BJP fold is a very serious issue as well as a deep conspiracy,” he said.

Naini maintained that it was against the ethics, principles and democratic values of BJP and without naming anyone, said that there are some people who want to run party as a “private limited company”. He also alleged that these people are constantly damaging party with their obstinacy and condemned their “arbitrary approach”.

