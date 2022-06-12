UP minister helps lodge FIR against constable

The minister of state for Jal Shakti and MLA from Hastinapur, Dinesh Khatik, has raised questions on the functioning of the police in the district and accused them of depriving people of justice.

The minister was angry over an FIR not being registered against a constable and his aide who allegedly fought with two dalit traders on June 4 following a minor road accident. Khatik visited the Ganganagar police station with traders Komal and Birju on June 9 but SHO Rajpal Singh reportedly refused to lodge the FIR without seeking permission from higher authorities.

Upset, the minister threatened to resign if an FIR would not be registered. Later, a case of loot and other charges was registered against the constable and his aide after intervention of SSP Prabhakar Choudhary and district magistrate Deepak Meena. At the same time, an FIR was also registered against traders on the complaint of the constable.

The constable had allegedly beaten up the dalit traders after a minor accident of their bike with the motorbike of the constable on June 4. Komal informed 112 and went to Ganganagar police station to lodge their complaint against cops but the SHO refused. The traders then met the SSP on June 6 and the upset SHO allegedly threatened them of sending them to jail. Two persons reportedly visited the traders’ house on June 8 and threatened them to withdraw their complaint.

The minister told the media that Komal and Birju approached him on June 9 and asked for help. He telephoned the SHO but he didn’t respond satisfactorily. The minister then went to the police station and SHO told him that he will register the case only after seeking directions from senior officials in this regard.

SSP Prabhakar Choudhary said that he spoke to the minister after the matter came into his notice. “I met the minister and assured him that both sides will be called in the morning to resolve the issue. Later, on insistence of the complainant, a case was registered against the constable and his aide. But, at the same time the constable also gave his complaint against the traders and a case was also registered against the traders,” the SSP said.

Meanwhile, reports surfaced that dismayed by the functioning of the police the minister returned his escort on Saturday and visited places without security.

SSP Prabhakar Choudhary, however, said he was unaware about it. The minister didn’t respond to phone calls made to him to get his version.