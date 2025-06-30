UP PCS (Main) 2024 begins; papers feature AI, Make in India & startups

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) commenced the Uttar Pradesh Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Main) Examination-2024, commonly known as UP PCS (Main)-2024, on Sunday across 34 centers in Prayagraj and Lucknow. Candidates coming out of a centre on Day 1 after appearing in UP PCS (Mains)-2024 in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

On the first day, the morning session from 9 am to 12 noon featured the General Hindi paper, followed by the Essay paper from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The Essay paper was divided into three sections, each offering three topics. Candidates were required to write an essay of up to 700 words in Hindi, English, or Urdu on any one topic from each section. Each essay carried 50 marks, according to a candidate.

In Section ‘A’, topics included Human Values and Literature, The Concept of ‘New Woman’ in India: A Myth, and The Impact of Youth Participation in Nation Building. Section ‘B’ covered Artificial Intelligence (AI): Opportunities and Challenges, Startups: India’s Future, and Technological Innovations and Sustainable Development in Agriculture. Section ‘C’ included essays on India’s Growing Popularity on the International Stage, Global Warming: A Crisis for the Future, and Make in India.

The General Hindi paper featured two prose passages worth 30 marks each. Additionally, there was a 10-mark letter-writing task and a 10-mark circular-writing exercise.

Candidates were asked to write a letter on behalf of the Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police to the District Police Superintendent, instructing strict measures to curb crime in the district. Another circular was to be written on behalf of the Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, addressing all state governments to enforce a complete ban on prenatal sex determination to support the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ (Save the Daughter, Educate the Daughter) campaign.

Other questions in the General Hindi paper included antonyms worth 10 marks, one-word substitutes worth 10 marks, sentence formation and spelling correction worth five marks each, and 30 marks assigned for writing the meanings and usage of ten idioms/proverbs.

The main examination will continue with two General Studies papers daily until July 2, totaling six papers.

On the first day of the PCS main exam, candidates appeared satisfied with the papers. Most found the General Hindi and Essay papers to be of moderate difficulty.

Ankur Gupta from Jaunpur, appearing for the mains for the first time, said the paper was easy and all questions were from the syllabus. Adesh Tripathi from Sultanpur, who has been attempting the mains since 2017, said the paper was good and no section was particularly difficult.

First-time mains candidates Amit Agrahari from Jaunpur, Mehak Srivastava from Lucknow, and Sakshi Sonkar from Varanasi also found the paper manageable and said the questions were such that every candidate could answer them comfortably.