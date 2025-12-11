UP Police announces 2023 recruitment results and next steps For representation only

HT Correspondent

letters@htlive.com

Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released key updates regarding two major recruitment drives: Computer Operator Grade-A (Direct Recruitment 2023) and SI/ASI Confidential, Clerk & Accounts (Direct Recruitment 2023). The board has published the results of the written examinations, category-wise cut-offs and details of candidates shortlisted for the next stages.

The UPPRPB stated that results, category-wise cut-offs, details of shortlisted candidates, as well as all future updates, instructions, and schedules for both recruitment processes, will be released exclusively on the official website. Candidates are advised to regularly check the portal for accurate information.

“For the 930 advertised posts of Computer Operator Grade-A, the board received 101,396 applications. The written examination was conducted on November 1, 2025, with 39,853 candidates appearing,” confirmed senior authorities. They added that 22,392 candidates secured the qualifying benchmark of 40% or above. In accordance with service rules, reservation norms, and merit provisions, the board has shortlisted 11,891 candidates for the Computer Typing Test, the next stage of the selection process.

The date and venue for the typing test will be notified soon on the board’s official website, along with all exam-related instructions.

Similarly, for the 921 posts of Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub-Inspector (Clerk), and ASI (Accounts), the UPPRPB received 77,079 applications. The written examination was held on November 2, 2025, with 32,282 candidates appearing. A total of 24,174 candidates scored 40% or above, meeting the qualifying criteria.

All qualifying candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage—document verification and Physical Standard Test (PST). The date and venue for these stages will be announced shortly on the board’s official website.