UP police intensify vigil across state in wake of waqf bill

As the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was tabled in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, police remained on their toes, with heavy deployment in Muslim-dominated areas, and opposition parties and clerics attacking the BJP-led government, terming it as an attempt to 'loot' waqf properties.

Police forces were put on alert in over 50 districts across the state, while vigilance was intensified in all 75 districts, said senior officials at UP Police headquarters in Lucknow on Wednesday.

They said all types of leaves of police personnel had been cancelled by the state police authorities. Leaves will be allowed to police personnel by competent authorities only under special circumstances, they added.

Flag marches by paramilitary forces as well as police personnel were carried in different old Lucknow areas on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The old city witnessed massive deployment of police at crowded places and intersections.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Lucknow West, Dhananjay Singh Kushwaha said the alertness was increased to avert any trouble. He said the police were keeping a tight vigil in densely populated areas through drones and carried out flag marches to instill a sense of security among the common man.

He said the flag marches were carried out mainly through Hussainabad, Clock Tower, Chowk, Akbari Gate, Saadatganj, Bazarkhala and Thakurganj areas. Adequate deployment of police force had been ensured at crucial points in the old city, he added.

Police also remained alert in other sensitive districts, including Meerut, Agra, Mathura, Bareilly, Sambhal, Shamli, Bulandshahr, Rampur, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Aligarh, Muzaffarnagar, Firozabad, Amroha, Kanpur, Farrukhabad, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Bahraich, Barabanki, Mau, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur.