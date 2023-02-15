U.P. receives 545 applications seeking nod to operate buses on 3 e-ways

LUCKNOW The state transport authority has received a cumulative of 545 applications from Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) and private operators, seeking permission to ply stage carriage buses on the three new expressways in the state. These three expressways are -- the 110 km-long Delhi-Meerut expressway, the 296 km-long Bundelkhand expressway, and the 399 km-long Purvanchal expressway.

Out of the total, 444 applications have come from private transporters. Also, more than 50% of the total applications have sought the nod to operate stage carriage buses on the Delhi-Meerut expressway. These applications were discussed in a state transport authority meeting on January 30. Subsequently, the applicants were asked to obtain permits by March 30 against certain terms and conditions laid down for them.

“The stage carriage permits will be granted only to the BS-6 buses if they are diesel-driven and in the case of CNG buses, they should not be older than three years and the CNG kit in them must be company-fitted. These should mandatorily have 2X2 commercial bus seats,” said Mamta Sharma, secretary of the state transport authority.

She added, “The maximum number of applications have come for Delhi-Meerut expressway probably because the region is more prosperous and the route has a large number of daily commuters. The newly-built Bundelkhand and Purvanchal expressways may witness more demand for bus permits in the time to come.”

In 2022, the state government had decided to grant stage carriage bus permits on the three aforementioned expressways and the Lucknow-Agra-Yamuna expressway. The aim was to encourage healthy competition between private operators and UPSRTC, and check the illegal plying of buses on these routes. While the state transport authority has not been able to invite applications for the Lucknow-Agra-Yamuna expressway due to pending litigations, it is expected to generate the most interest from transporters due to profitability.

“Some vested interests have moved the court against the government’s decision to grant bus permits for the Lucknow-Agra-Yamuna expressway. We expect this route to be the most sought-after one when we start granting bus permits after the court order comes in our favour,” said a transport official.

Interestingly, the UPSRTC and private operators have been operating around luxury buses on this prime route without a valid permit for years, the official pointed out. “UPSRTC has opposed the idea of state authorities granting bus permits to private operators on all three expressways stating that some nationalised routes overlap with these roads. However, the state transport authority has dismissed the UPSRTC’s arguments,” added the official.

