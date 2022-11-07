U.P. recording 200 dengue cases per day this yr against 300 daily infections last yr: Dy CM

LUCKNOW: The latest state health department data has revealed that Lucknow has recorded 1,430 dengue cases so far this year. It added that Prayagraj topped Lucknow with 1,432 dengue infections while 629 cases were reported from Ayodhya.

As per the data, 25,383 dengue cases were recorded last year. In comparison, 8,963 dengue cases have been reported till November 6 this year. Speaking on the data, deputy chief minister and state’s health minister Brajesh Pathak, said, “We have been able to bring down the number of dengue infections this year. Also, fewer patients need hospital admission this year as compared to the previous year. An average of 200 new dengue cases are being reported each day this year. Last year, this average was 300 cases per day.”

Besides, 10 dengue deaths have been reported this year in comparison to 25 fatalities reported last year. “Patients can dial 1075 if they have a fever. There are 3,800 beds reserved for dengue patients. This number can be increased as per need,” said the minister.

On Monday, 40 new dengue cases surfaced in Lucknow. This included -- five cases from Aliganj, two from Aishbagh, five from Chandarnagar, three from Sarojininagar, and four from Indira Nagar. On the day, health teams spotted mosquito larvae at 10 places in Lucknow and conducted anti-larva spray. According to the health department, 1,082 units of platelet are available with the blood banks in Lucknow.

“As a precautionary measure, mosquito nets should be used. Stagnated water should be cleared at the earliest to avoid mosquito breeding,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of the association of international doctors.