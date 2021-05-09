UP records 26,847 fresh Covid-19 cases, 298 more deaths

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reported 26,847 fresh Covid-19 cases and 298 more deaths, according to official data. The state capital witnessed new 2179 cases and 38 deaths.

The state’s overall infection count has now gone up to 14,80,315 and the death toll has touched 15,170 since the pandemic began early last year, the data showed.

“In the past 24 hours, 34,731 patients — 7884 more than new cases in the same period — were discharged, while a total of 12,19,409 patients have recovered in the state till now,” said Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary (information) at a press conference.

At present, there are 2,45,736 active cases (patients) under treatment in the state which is far below 3,01,833, the number of active cases on May 1. The fall in active cases is the result of the aggressive test, treat and trace policy of the state, he said.

Among the fresh cases, Lucknow reported the maximum 2179, Meerut 1653, Saharanpur 1485, Gautam Buddha Nagar 1188, Kanpur 863, Varanasi 794, Jhansi 632, Ghaziabad 564 and Prayagraj 451.

The state capital reported 38 deaths, Kanpur 23, Jhansi 18, Meerut 12, Prayagraj, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghazipur 11 each, Saharanpur 9, Sonbhadra 7 and Varanasi 4, according to the state health department data.

“Lucknow has till now reported 2,25,923 Covid-19 cases of which 1,98,109 recovered and the recovery rate is 87.68%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors. Lucknow currently has 25,748 active cases under treatment, a majority of whom are in home isolation.

Of the total active cases in the state, 1,93,426 are in home isolation and 8,759 admitted to private hospitals. The remaining are in government Covid care facilities.

Till now, the state has tested over 4.27 crore (4,27,24,305) samples, including 2,23,155 in the past 24-hours. About 84,000 more RT PCR samples have already been sent to the labs.